Four people charged as police find machete after brawl in Ipswich street

A teenage boy is among four people to have been charged following an incident involving a machete in Ipswich.

Police were called to Victoria Street just before 3.40pm on Monday to reports of a fight between a group of people.

One person suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a machete was located by officers following the arrests.

Five people were subsequently arrested and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Four people have now been charged in connection with the incident.

Bobby Walters, 25, from Victoria Street, Ipswich, and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich have been charged with affray.

Matas Vaitekunas, 19, from Victoria Street, has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Michael Crumlish, 26, of Southgreen Gardens, Clacton, has been charged with affray and possession of a knife in a public place.

All four have been remanded to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old woman from Ipswich, who was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, has been bailed to return to police on September 11.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information about the incident to come forward and contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/52434/22.