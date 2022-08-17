Four appear in court after machete found following incident in Ipswich
- Credit: Archant
Four people have appeared in court charged in connection with an incident involving a machete in an Ipswich street.
Police were called to reports of a fight between a group of people in Victoria Street just before 3.40pm on Monday.
One person suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident and officers confirmed that a machete was located following the arrests.
Following the incident five people were subsequently arrested and taken to Martlesham Investigation Centre for questioning.
They were later charged and today have appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court.
Bobby Walters, 25, from Victoria Street, Ipswich, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from Ipswich, have both been charged with affray.
Matas Vaitekunas, 19, from Victoria Street, has been charged with affray and also possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Michael Crumlish, 26, of Southgreen Gardens, Clacton-on-Sea, has been charged with affray and also with the possession of a knife in a public place.
During the hearing at the magistrates' court sitting in Ipswich, all four of the defendants entered not guilty pleas.
All four defendants were granted conditional bail and are due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on September 14.
At that hearing before a judge, the court will begin preparations for a trial and when this might take place - more than likely next year.
A 24-year-old woman from Ipswich, who was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, has been bailed to return to police on September 11.
A section 60 order, which grants police additional powers to stop and search people was put in place in Ipswich immediately following the incident in Victoria Street.
This was kept in place overnight and for the following morning and rescinded at 1.52pm on Tuesday, August 16.
Officers are still appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information about the incident to come forward and contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/52434/22.
Alternatively, information can be provided on Suffolk police's website or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via the crime fighting charity's website here.