Ipswich woman denies fraud charges as trial adjourned

The trial of an Ipswich woman accused of two charges of fraud which was due to start next week has been adjourned.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (June 17) was Lucy Todd, 56, of Dorchester Road, Ipswich.

She has denied an offence of fraud by abuse of position and fraud by false representation and her trial was due to have started on Monday (June 20).

However on Friday barristers in the case applied for the case to be taken out of next week’s court list to allow them more time to prepare it.

It is alleged that Todd purchased goods worth £6,030.18 for herself between January 1, 2017 and November 30, 2017, while acting as power of attorney in relation to a woman’s financial matters.

The second charge alleges Todd made a gain of £30,954 by transferring money from the woman’s account to her own between January 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017.