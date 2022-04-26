Burglars push vehicle out of garage during Ipswich break-in

Gardening equipment has been stolen after a garage and vehicle were broken into in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A garage and vehicle were broken into in Ipswich before gardening equipment was stolen .

The theft happened sometime overnight between Sunday, April 24 and Monday, April 25.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "An unknown person smashed a lock off to gain entry to the garage.

"Once inside entry was gained to a vehicle by damaging the lock barrel.

"The vehicle was pushed out of the garage and a petrol hedge trimmer and petrol strimmer were stolen."

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/24659/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.