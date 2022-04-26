News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Burglars push vehicle out of garage during Ipswich break-in

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:15 PM April 26, 2022
Gardening equipment has been stolen after a garage and vehicle were broken into in Ipswich

Gardening equipment has been stolen after a garage and vehicle were broken into in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A garage and vehicle were broken into in Ipswich before gardening equipment was stolen . 

The theft happened sometime overnight between Sunday, April 24 and Monday, April 25.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "An unknown person smashed a lock off to gain entry to the garage.

"Once inside entry was gained to a vehicle by damaging the lock barrel.

"The vehicle was pushed out of the garage and a petrol hedge trimmer and petrol strimmer were stolen."

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/24659/22. 

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Were you a regular up the Blooming Fuchsia?

Nostalgia

10 of the most sorely missed Ipswich pubs as chosen by our readers

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Claire Moore at her new shop, Cakes and Bakes with Lacey Grace, at Ipswich.

'It is her place' - Mum opens cake business named after daughter

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
Celebrities have been spotted in Restaurants and cafes across Suffolk, including the award-winning Unruly Pig

Food and Drink

7 Suffolk eateries which have had celebrity visitors

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been submitted to demolish the former Diesco garage buildings.

Ipswich Borough Council

Plans submitted to demolish former Diesco garages for social housing

Abygail Fossett

person