Thieves smash window in raid at popular Ipswich games store

Geek Retreat in Ipswich town centre was broken into during the early hours of this morning - Credit: Geek Retreat Ipswich

A popular board game shop in Ipswich town centre was broken into overnight.

Geek Retreat in Upper Brook Street in the town had its shop window smashed at about 1.55am today, Wednesday, May 11.

In a post on Facebook, Geek Retreat Ipswich said: "Unfortunately we had a break in last night.

"We WILL be open as normal at 10am. Police were on scene quickly and we have good footage.

The break-in happened at about 1.55am this morning - Credit: Geek Retreat Ipswich

"Please be aware that there is broken glass and we cannot tamper with it until forensics have been.

"We have spent three hours cleaning all the play area and all toys have been hand cleaned then sanitised.

"Big thank you Gary, Wookie and Declan for coming out to help at 2am.

"Its OK to feel angry or sad but the best thing everyone can do is Stop In and Geek Out and keep enjoying the café.

"No one was hurt (other than the person who smashed the window!) which is the main thing.

"Please inform us if anyone tries to sell Ghost of the Past 2 or if you see any listings for cards/boxes."

Suffolk police has been approached for a comment.