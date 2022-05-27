Goat dies and ponies injured after dog attack

A goat has died and two ponies were injured after a dog attack in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A goat has died and two ponies left injured after a dog attack near Ipswich.

Police are appealing for information after an incident in a field of Holly Lane, Belstead, sometime between 7am and 1.15pm on Sunday, May 22.

Following the attack, two ponies were found injured.

One sustained a puncture wound to the leg and the other has missing hair from the leg.

A goat was found in a distressed condition and a spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed it has since died.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the reference number 37/32052/22.

