Goat dies and ponies injured after dog attack

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:21 PM May 27, 2022
A goat has died and two ponies were injured after a dog attack in Ipswich

A goat has died and two ponies left injured after a dog attack near Ipswich. 

Police are appealing for information after an incident in a field of Holly Lane, Belstead, sometime between 7am and 1.15pm on Sunday, May 22. 

Following the attack, two ponies were found injured.

One sustained a puncture wound to the leg and the other has missing hair from the leg. 

A goat was found in a distressed condition and a spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed it has since died. 

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the reference number 37/32052/22.

