Jury told alleged murder victim had 60-plus separate injuries

The scene at Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, Ipswich, today. A murder probe has been launched after a man died following an assault on Friday, July 9 - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man who was allegedly beaten to death by a fellow guest house resident suffered more than 60 separate injuries to his head, face and body, a jury has heard.

Thirty-seven-year-old Steven Povey was found lying on the floor on his back in a small top-floor communal kitchenette at the Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, with a wooden coffee table on top of him, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

There was a large amount of blood spattering on the walls and two of the legs of the coffee table, which was described as “substantially sized and relatively heavy”, were on Mr Povey’s chest and two were on his legs, said Simon Spence KC, prosecuting.

When he was found by the landlady of the guest house, who had gone upstairs to the kitchenette to investigate after hearing the sound of banging, Mr Povey appeared to be unconscious and his face was “battered, purple and swollen”.

The court heard that as the landlady went upstairs she saw another of her tenants, Warren Atkinson , coming out of the kitchenette with blood on him and heard him saying something about Mr Povey.

She called the emergency services but despite the efforts of paramedics Mr Povey died at the scene.

Atkinson, 41, of Norwich Road, has denied murdering Mr Povey on July 9 last year and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The court heard that there were no witnesses to the incident itself, and there was no history of difficulties between the two men prior to the alleged murder.

A post-mortem examination revealed there were multiple areas of significant blunt force trauma to the head and neck with 62 separate injuries in total.

The injuries included a fractured larynx, consistent with a stamp or kick to the throat, a missing tooth, bruising to the inside of the lips and brain damage.

Toxicology tests also discovered Mr Povey's blood alcohol level was 381microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, which is more than four-and-a-half times the limit for driving in the UK.

Atkinson's clothes were also found to have "a wide distribution of Mr Povey's blood" on them following analysis.

Following his arrest, Atkinson gave a prepared statement to police officers in interview, stating he had gone into the kitchenette to make some toast.

He said he believed Mr Povey was very drunk as he was swaying from side to side, and claimed he saw him fall forward, banging his head on the sink and table in the corner, and "there was blood everywhere".

Atkinson said he went over to help Mr Povey but after getting him upright, he fell over again, hitting the wall and possibly the table.

This resulted in Atkinson getting covered in blood, he told officers, and when he realised Mr Povey was motionless, he left the kitchenette to get help.

Mr Spence told the jury: "As you will hear during the evidence, that account is flatly contradicted by both the pathologist who examined Mr Povey’s injuries and a forensic scientist, who examined the blood staining at the scene.

"Both of them separately and independently concluded that their findings were consistent with a forceful and sustained attack and inconsistent with self-inflicted accidental injuries."

The trial which is expected to last several weeks continues.