Alleged killer had 'vacant look' on his face, court hears

An Ipswich man accused of beating a fellow guest house resident to death had “a vacant look” on his face when he was seen by a police officer shortly after the alleged killing, a court has heard.

Suzannah Pullman told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that she saw 41-year-old Warren Atkinson inside the Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road following the alleged attack on 37-year-old Steven Povey and noticed that his clothes were heavily bloodstained.

She said he had a vacant look on his face and, in addition to blood on his clothing, she noticed blood on his face, hands and lower legs.

The officer said that Atkinson told her he had tried to help Mr Povey but he had fallen over.

Atkinson, 41, of Norwich Road, has denied murdering Mr Povey on July 9 last year and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The court has heard that Mr Povey was found lying on the floor on his back in a small top-floor communal kitchenette at the guest house with a wooden coffee table standing on top of him in July last year.

There was also a large amount of blood spattering on the walls.

When he was found by the landlady, who had gone upstairs to investigate after hearing banging, Mr Povey appeared to be unconscious and his face was “battered, purple and swollen”.

She called the emergency services but despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Povey died at the scene. The court heard that there were no witnesses to the incident itself, and there was no history of difficulties between the two men prior to the alleged murder.

Mr Povey had 62 separate areas of injury on his body. A post-mortem examination found he had died as a result of traumatic brain injury and blunt force injuries to his neck which could have been caused by punching, stamping or compression.

Toxicology tests showed that his blood alcohol level was more than four-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit.

Following his arrest, Atkinson told police Mr Povey had appeared to be very drunk and was swaying from side to side.

He claimed he saw him fall over and bang his head on the sink and a table and he had tried to help him.

He claimed that Mr Povey had then fallen over again and this had resulted in Atkinson getting covered in blood.

The trial continues.