Drivers urged to remove valuables from cars after nine thefts in a week

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:53 PM June 23, 2022
One of the incidents was reported in Westholme Road, Ipswich

One of the incidents was reported in Westholme Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Police are urging drivers to keep valuables out of their cars after a recent spate of thefts from vehicles in the Ipswich area.

Suffolk police said at least nine incidents, primarily in central and north west Ipswich, had been reported in the last week.

Cash and wallets were among the items that were reported as stolen.

The offences have taken place overnight in various locations in the town, including Westholme Road, Adair Road, Fulham Way, St George’s Street, Cecil Road and Draymans Way.

There have also been reports of vehicle theft offences in Ash Grove in Capel St Mary and Clopton Gardens in Hadleigh.

Police have said some of the cars were left unlocked in some of the incidents.

However, there have been reports of car windows being smashed to access cash and wallets.

Police have said drivers should park in well-lit areas, not leave valuables on display and keep all doors locked.

