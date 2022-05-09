Police release CCTV after handbag stolen from Ipswich bar

A CCTV image has been released after a handbag was stolen from an Ipswich bar - Credit: Suffolk police

A CCTV image has been released after a handbag was stolen from a bar in Ipswich.

The theft happened at about 1.05am on Wednesday, March 25 in Bar Twenty One in St Nicholas Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image, as they would like to speak to him in connection with the incident."

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/24556/22.

Alternatively you can contact he independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

