News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police release CCTV after handbag stolen from Ipswich bar

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:08 PM May 9, 2022
A CCTV image has been released after a handbag was stolen from a bar in Ipswich

A CCTV image has been released after a handbag was stolen from an Ipswich bar - Credit: Suffolk police

A CCTV image has been released after a handbag was stolen from a bar in Ipswich.

The theft happened at about 1.05am on Wednesday, March 25 in Bar Twenty One in St Nicholas Street. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image, as they would like to speak to him in connection with the incident."

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/24556/22. 

Alternatively you can contact he independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in Ipswich town centre flat

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The team at the Port of Felixstowe inspected the macrobrachium rosenbergii during an inspection on May 4. 

Port of Felixstowe

Prawn with 16-inch limbs arrives in Port of Felixstowe

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Country Inns operations manager Ross Parrock and head chef Ruben at The Angel Inn, Nayland

Food and Drink

No expense spared re-opening luxurious Suffolk hotel and restaurant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Nicholas Shepherd appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man, 33, posed as teenage boy on teen dating site

Jane Hunt

person