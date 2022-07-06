News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Masked man 'snatched' bag from woman in Ipswich alleyway

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:29 PM July 6, 2022
A woman had her handbag stolen from her while she was walking in Ipswich

A woman had her handbag stolen from her while she was walking in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist wearing a face mask stole a woman's handbag while she was walking in Ipswich. 

The theft took place between 12.30pm and 1pm on Monday, July 4 when the woman walked past the man on his bike in an alleyway between Grantham Crescent and Gippeswyck Avenue. 

The man has been described as white, aged between 20 and 30 years of age, around 6ft tall and of a skinny build.

He was wearing black clothing and a black face mask and he was riding a mountain bike that was blue or black in colour.

Anybody with any information, or who saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the vicinity or who may have relevant CCTV or smart doorbell footage is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/42119/22.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

There are delays on the A12 at Kelvedon amid planned fuel protests

A12 | Updated

Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich music day at Christchurch Park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Music Day

15 of the best photos from Ipswich Music Day 2022

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
A man has been stabbed near a multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 40s stabbed at town centre multi-storey car park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have pitched up at Whitton Recreation Ground in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Travellers pitch up at park in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon