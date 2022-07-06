Masked man 'snatched' bag from woman in Ipswich alleyway

A woman had her handbag stolen from her while she was walking in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist wearing a face mask stole a woman's handbag while she was walking in Ipswich.

The theft took place between 12.30pm and 1pm on Monday, July 4 when the woman walked past the man on his bike in an alleyway between Grantham Crescent and Gippeswyck Avenue.

The man has been described as white, aged between 20 and 30 years of age, around 6ft tall and of a skinny build.

He was wearing black clothing and a black face mask and he was riding a mountain bike that was blue or black in colour.

Anybody with any information, or who saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the vicinity or who may have relevant CCTV or smart doorbell footage is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/42119/22.