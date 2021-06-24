'I can't sleep' – Ipswich Hockey Club tired by ASB at new pitch

Published: 7:30 AM June 24, 2021

Litter and drug paraphenalia in the goals of Ipswich Hockey Club. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich Hockey Club is tired of the constant anti-social behaviour at its new pitch on Tuddenham Road.

Even with CCTV, the club's issues with litter, drug use and young people trespassing on private property have not stopped.

Vic Clement is concerned about the amount of litter and drug paraphernalia that has been left at Ipswich Hockey Club since they have been renovating their new pitch. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Vic Clement, a board member of Ipswich Sports Club and lead on their hockey teams, said she tells kids constantly they are not allowed to be there - with this newspaper interrupting two kids using the hockey goals as a hang-out area on Tuesday.

"It's all private land but it's impossible to keep them off," Ms Clement said. "It started when we took the goals off two months ago.

Litter and drug paraphernalia in the goals of Ipswich Hockey Club. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I'm constantly stressing about it and hoping they'll go away."

She added the "awful" mess is also affecting her sleep.

"I get it on my phone so it's daily and it's always been like this but now it's really bad," she said.

Benches for members to watch future games at the pitch, which has not yet opened, have also been moved and become "a dumping area".

She added that she wasn't a "saint" as a teenager, but: "I would never have behaved like that."