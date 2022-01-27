Motorbike stolen from outside Ipswich home

The theft of the Honda motorbike took place in Spring Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A motorbike has been stolen from outside a home in Ipswich, police say.

The theft of the Red Honda CBR600 RR occurred between 5pm on Tuesday, January 25 and 10am on Wednesday, January 26 from a home in Spring Road.

The motorbike has the registration YT04 PWZ.

Anyone with any information about this theft or who knows where the motorbike is now is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/5739/22.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

