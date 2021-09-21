News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cash and jewellery stolen after Ipswich home broken into

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:43 PM September 21, 2021   
The burglary took place at a property in Humber Doucy Lane

The burglary took place at a property in Humber Doucy Lane - Credit: Google Maps

Personal belongings, cash and jewellery have been stolen following a burglary at an Ipswich property.

Police believe the burglary took place in Humber Doucy Lane sometime between 2.30am and 6.55am on Monday, September 20. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "It is believed entry was gained via a side door. 

"Once inside the property, a door to an office was jemmied open and a search was made.

"Personal belongings were stolen including cash and jewellery."

Anyone with any information about this burglary, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in this area, please contact South CID Team 1 via online reporting quoting crime 37/52198/21

