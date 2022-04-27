iPad and MacBook stolen as thieves break into Ipswich home

The Apple devices were taken from a home in Sherborne Avenue, Ipswich - Credit: Google

Apple devices, including an iPad and MacBook, were stolen after thieves broke into a home in north-east Ipswich.

The incident happened at some point between 8pm on Thursday, April 21 and 10.30am the following day at an address in Sherborne Avenue, near Northgate High School.

The glass in a rear PVC door was smashed to gain entry.

An untidy search was conducted and several items of jewellery and the Apple tech was taken.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/24140/22.

