Ipswich Star > News > Crime

New iPhone and bank cards stolen after car broken into in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:28 AM October 21, 2022
The car was broken into in Mildway Road

The car was broken into in Mildway Road - Credit: Google Maps

A new iPhone and a wallet containing bank cards have been stolen after a car parked in Ipswich was broken into. 

The car, which was parked in Mildway Road, was entered at about 3.50pm on Wednesday. 

An iPhone 14 Promax, which was only released in September, and the wallet was stolen. 

Officers are now reminding car owners to ensure their vehicles are locked and that personal items are removed from inside. 

Anyone with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/67201/22.  

