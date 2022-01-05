Jaguar E-Pace stolen from outside Ipswich property overnight

A car has been stolen from outside an Ipswich property during an overnight theft - Credit: Google Maps

A white Jaguar E-Pace has been stolen from outside a property in Ipswich.

Police are appealing for information after the vehicle — with the registration AV70 SXF — was stolen from outside a home in Humber Doucy Lane at some point between midnight on Tuesday, January 4, and 7.50am on Wednesday, January 5.

Anyone with any information on the theft, or who knows where the vehicle is, is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/819/22.

Alternatively potential witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via Suffolk police's online form.

