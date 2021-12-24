Man to appear in court after meat cleaver robbery at Ipswich Co-op
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A 25-year-old has been charged after an Ipswich Co-op was robbed by a man wielding a meat cleaver just days before Christmas.
Jamie Foster, of Richmond Road, Ipswich, has been charged with robbery, possession of a bladed weapon and a public order offence after an incident at the Bramford Lane shop on Wednesday, December 22.
Officers were called just after 10.30pm to reports a man had entered the store with a meat cleaver and demanded money from the shop assistants.
The man then left the shop with two bottles of vodka. No-one was hurt in the incident.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers arrested a man a short while after (the incident) at about 11pm and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning."
The 25-year-old is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning (Friday, December 24).
