Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man to appear in court after meat cleaver robbery at Ipswich Co-op

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:40 AM December 24, 2021
Updated: 11:03 AM December 24, 2021
A 25-year-old has been charged after an Ipswich Co-op was robbed by a man wielding a meat cleaver just days before Christmas.

Jamie Foster, of Richmond Road, Ipswich, has been charged with robbery, possession of a bladed weapon and a public order offence after an incident at the Bramford Lane shop on Wednesday, December 22. 

Officers were called just after 10.30pm to reports a man had entered the store with a meat cleaver and demanded money from the shop assistants. 

The man then left the shop with two bottles of vodka. No-one was hurt in the incident. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers arrested a man a short while after (the incident) at about 11pm and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning."

The 25-year-old is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning (Friday, December 24).


Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

