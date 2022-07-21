Jewellery and cash stolen as thieves raid Ipswich home

The theft happened at a home in Berkeley Close, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Jewellery and cash was stolen after thieves broke into a home in north Ipswich.

The incident happened at an address Berkeley Close, off Tuddenham Road, at some point between 8am and 7pm on Friday, July 8.

Entry was gained to the property via a side door, Suffolk police said.

Items stolen from the home included jewellery and a quantity of cash.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/43090/22.