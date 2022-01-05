Quantity of jewellery stolen from Ipswich property

Jewellery has been stolen during a burglary at an Ipswich property - Credit: Archant

A quantity of jewellery and a figurine have been stolen from an Ipswich property.

Detectives are appealing for information to the burglary that occurred between 5.30pm Friday, December 21 and 1.40am Saturday, January 1 at a property in Sidegate Lane West.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown person has gained entry by breaking a pantry window. An untidy search of the property was undertaken.

"A quantity of jewellery and a figurine was stolen."

Anyone with any information or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the times stated is being asked to contact Suffolk South CID Team 3, quoting the crime reference number 37/21/22.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.