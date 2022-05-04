Jewellery and electricals stolen after Ipswich home broken into

Items of jewellery were stolen during a burglary at an Ipswich home - Credit: Google Maps

Jewellery and electrical items were stolen after an Ipswich home was broken into.

Detectives at Suffolk police are appealing for information after the burglary at a home in Valley Road at some point between 1pm on Saturday, April 30, and 12pm on Monday, May 2.

A spokesman for the police force said: "An unknown intruder gained access to the property via an insecure rear bedroom window.

"An untidy search was conducted and items of jewellery and electrical items were stolen."

Anyone with any information about the burglary is being asked to contact Ipswich CID Detectives quoting the crime reference number 37/26246/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

