News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Jewellery and electricals stolen after Ipswich home broken into

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:44 AM May 4, 2022
Items of jewellery were stolen during a burglary at an Ipswich home 

Items of jewellery were stolen during a burglary at an Ipswich home - Credit: Google Maps

Jewellery and electrical items were stolen after an Ipswich home was broken into. 

Detectives at Suffolk police are appealing for information after the burglary at a home in Valley Road at some point between 1pm on Saturday, April 30, and 12pm on Monday, May 2.

A spokesman for the police force said: "An unknown intruder gained access to the property via an insecure rear bedroom window.

"An untidy search was conducted and items of jewellery and electrical items were stolen."

Anyone with any information about the burglary is being asked to contact Ipswich CID Detectives quoting the crime reference number 37/26246/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The air ambulance has landed in Ipswich town centre

Suffolk Live News

Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The new Â£1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront

Suffolk Live News

New £1.5m seafront restaurant opens for the first time

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A sports car, which has been described as a Ferrari, has crashed in an Ipswich road this morning

Suffolk Live News

Person detained as Ferrari crashes in busy Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
See inside this three-bedroom Ipswich property which comes with a £600,000 price tag

See inside 'absolutely enchanting' £600k Ipswich property

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon