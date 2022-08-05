Prisoner from Ipswich threw boiling water in prison guard's face

Joel Deeny, from Ipswich, was sentenced for the attack at HMP Wandsworth - Credit: Suffolk police

An inmate from Ipswich who threw boiling water into the faces of a prison guard and a vulnerable fellow prisoner has had his sentence extended.

Joel Deeny admitting causing grievous bodily harm and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm on February 14 this year.

The 34-year-old was jailed last June after making several phone calls to Ipswich Hospital and a number of schools and nurseries about having sex with children.

During the phone calls, he adopted different personas such as Jimmy Savile and Gary Glitter.

Sentencing Deeny at Ipswich Crown Court last year, Recorder Graham Huston said he was "a wicked man with no sense of decency and without moral compass".

Deeny, of Fuchsia Lane in Ipswich at the time of his sentencing, was jailed for 20 months after admitting five charges of sending a communication of an indecent or offensive nature.

He threw boiling water over his victims while he was in custody.

One of his victims has suffered hearing loss, likely to be due to a perforated ear drum, and the other suffered severe pain and emotional distress.

Deeny was also separately sentenced after admitting two offences of possession of a knife in relation to an incident on Lambeth Bridge in November last year.

He was jailed for a total of eight years for the latest offences.

Jonathan Storer, the CPS lead for prison offences, said: "Joel Deeny intended to cause serious harm when he threw boiling water from a kettle over each of his two defenceless victims, one of whom was in a wheelchair at the time.

"Although the attacks caused severe pain and serious injury, the results of his unprovoked and callous actions could have been even worse.

"Assaults on inmates or prison guards are completely unacceptable, and wherever our legal test is met we will work closely with police and prisons to prosecute offenders."