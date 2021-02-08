Sentencing date for teen who killed Ipswich man outside takeaway

Published: 12:27 PM February 8, 2021

Richard Day, 45, was described as a quiet and reserved man - Credit: Supplied by family

A teenage boy will be sentenced for the manslaughter of Ipswich man Richard Day in April, a judge has instructed.

The 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of Richard Day before two other boys stood trial and were acquitted last year.

Mr Day was found laying on the ground outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew’s Street, just after midnight on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

The 45-year-old was pronounced dead 36 hours later at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Flowers left at the scene outside Kebabpizza in Ipswich after the death of Richard Day - Credit: Archant

A 17-year-old boy, then 16, pleaded guilty to manslaughter before two other boys, then aged 16 and 17, went on trial in August.

Both were acquitted after a jury returned not guilty manslaughter verdicts in September.

Members of the jury were discharged from further deliberations when a majority verdict could not be reached in respect of a second charge of violent disorder.

Both boys had denied manslaughter and violent disorder throughout the trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

However, the 17-year old pleaded guilty to violent disorder in September and was sentenced to a 10-month youth rehabilitation order, including 40 hours unpaid work and a three-month curfew, for punching and kicking a fatally injured Mr Day as he lay unconscious on the ground.

Mr Day died due to blunt force trauma from one fatal blow, according to pathologist Nathaniel Cary.

A hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday determined that the boy guilty of inflicting the fatal blow will be sentenced for manslaughter on April 22.

Judge Martyn Levett said he was disappointed by the delay to proceedings, adding: "This particular incident happened in February last year. We're now coming towards the anniversary, very soon, of the death of the deceased.

"A guilty plea was entered on August 3 and a trial for the other two defendants concluded in the first week of September.

"We then encountered the second period of lockdown, which prohibited defendants from coming from Cookham Wood (young offenders institution) to court."

Judge Levett said the court had then hoped to deal with sentencing on December 18 but faced another adjournment for the preparation of an addendum report.