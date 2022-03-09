News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Driver arrested after testing positive for cannabis in Ipswich

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:19 PM March 9, 2022
A Land Rover driver has tested positive for cannabis near Portman Road in Ipswich

A Land Rover driver has tested positive for cannabis near Portman Road in Ipswich - Credit: NSRAPT

A Land Rover driver was arrested after testing positive for cannabis near Ipswich town centre.

The incident happened in Handford Road, near Portman Road, on Wednesday morning, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter.

NSRAPT officers initially pulled the driver over due to its trailer load and issues with its number plate.

However, the driver then tested positive for cannabis at the roadside.

NSRAPT confirmed the driver was arrested.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Crews use an aerial ladder platform to fight the blaze in Nacton Road, Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested after Ipswich home destroyed in fire

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Scene of fire at Nacton Road March 2021

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Large emergency service presence remains at scene of 'terrible' blaze

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Adam Darbous faces jail after admitting dangerous driving in Ipswich

Ipswich Crown Court

Man who left girl, 11, with fractured skull faces jail

Jane Hunt

person
12 fire engines were called to the blaze in Nacton Road on Saturday

Suffolk Live News

Police arrest second man after blaze destroys Ipswich home

Tom Swindles

person