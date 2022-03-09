Driver arrested after testing positive for cannabis in Ipswich

A Land Rover driver has tested positive for cannabis near Portman Road in Ipswich - Credit: NSRAPT

A Land Rover driver was arrested after testing positive for cannabis near Ipswich town centre.

The incident happened in Handford Road, near Portman Road, on Wednesday morning, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter.

#RCRT stopped this car in #Ipswich today due to trailer load and number plate offences and then #arrested the driver after a positive @DrugWipeUK #dontdrugdrive @SuffolkPolice #1462 pic.twitter.com/E8R1zfv5yO — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 9, 2022

NSRAPT officers initially pulled the driver over due to its trailer load and issues with its number plate.

However, the driver then tested positive for cannabis at the roadside.

NSRAPT confirmed the driver was arrested.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.