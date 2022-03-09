Driver arrested after testing positive for cannabis in Ipswich
Published: 1:19 PM March 9, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
A Land Rover driver was arrested after testing positive for cannabis near Ipswich town centre.
The incident happened in Handford Road, near Portman Road, on Wednesday morning, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter.
NSRAPT officers initially pulled the driver over due to its trailer load and issues with its number plate.
However, the driver then tested positive for cannabis at the roadside.
NSRAPT confirmed the driver was arrested.
