Man left with facial injuries after incident on Ipswich street

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:51 AM January 8, 2021   
The incident took place on Lavender Hill in Ipswich

The incident took place on Lavender Hill in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested following an incident on an Ipswich street last night. 

Suffolk police were called to Lavender Hill in the Chantry area of Ipswich at around 9pm on Thursday to an incident where a man had suffered injuries to his face.  

Police were unable to give more information about the nature of the incident, although residents reported seeing a large police presence and ambulances in the area at the time. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that a man had been arrested in connection with the incident and had been taken to the police headquarters in Martlesham for questioning. 

