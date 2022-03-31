News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Car seized after unsupervised learner drives twice the speed limit in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:12 PM March 31, 2022
An unsupervised learner was caught speeding in Ipswich

An unsupervised learner was caught speeding in Ipswich - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A car has been seized by police after an unsupervised learner driver was caught driving 63mph in a 30mph zone in Ipswich.

The incident happened earlier this evening (March 31) after Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team caught the driver speeding.

In a tweet, it was revealed that the learner driver was not supervised and was also not displaying L plates.

The tweet also said that the vehicle had been seized by police.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Botanist is preparing to reopen in the Old Post Office.

Food and Drink | Updated

The Botanist reveals opening date for bar and restaurant in Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Stoke by Nayland Resort's spa has been ranked among the top 40 spa destinations in the UK 

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Delays on the Orwell Bridge after an earlier incident

A14

Drivers involved in road rage incident on A14 near Orwell Bridge

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Owen Willis, 19, is still struggling with his speech after being hospitalised for six weeks between December and January

Health

Ipswich teenager hospitalised for six weeks with brain infection

Abygail Fossett

person