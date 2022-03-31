Car seized after unsupervised learner drives twice the speed limit in Ipswich

An unsupervised learner was caught speeding in Ipswich - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A car has been seized by police after an unsupervised learner driver was caught driving 63mph in a 30mph zone in Ipswich.

The incident happened earlier this evening (March 31) after Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team caught the driver speeding.

#RCRT stopped this car #speeding at 63MPH in a 30 limit in #Ipswich this evening and #seized it due the learner driver not being supervised and displaying no L plates #court #s165 @SuffolkPolice #1462 pic.twitter.com/gAe1pQY6Cd — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 31, 2022

In a tweet, it was revealed that the learner driver was not supervised and was also not displaying L plates.

The tweet also said that the vehicle had been seized by police.

