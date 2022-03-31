Car seized after unsupervised learner drives twice the speed limit in Ipswich
Published: 10:12 PM March 31, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A car has been seized by police after an unsupervised learner driver was caught driving 63mph in a 30mph zone in Ipswich.
The incident happened earlier this evening (March 31) after Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team caught the driver speeding.
In a tweet, it was revealed that the learner driver was not supervised and was also not displaying L plates.
The tweet also said that the vehicle had been seized by police.
