Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of arson after field blaze near Chantry Park

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a fire in London Road, Ipswich - Credit: Larren Fortescue

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a huge blaze left a field near Chantry Park in Ipswich scorched.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene of the blaze off the A1214 London Road after it started shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later.

A Suffolk police spokesman said on Thursday morning the blaze was being treated as a suspected arson as an investigation was launched into the cause.

Drone pictures revealed the extent of the damage in the field - Credit: Larren Fortescue

Police have now confirmed a 15-year-old boy from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains.

The fire near Chantry Park was the third incident in Ipswich this week that police are treating as a suspected arson, following blazes at Ravenswood Park and near allotments off Bramford Lane.

The aftermath of the fire on Wednesday evening - Credit: Larren Fortescue

The blaze at near the Ravenswood estate started about 7.50pm on Monday, with dozens of firefighters dispatched to the scene.

Drone footage revealed the scale of the damage, with the fire spreading close to nearby homes.

Emergency services were also called to a fire near Westbourne Park, off Bramford Lane, at about 4.30pm on Tuesday, as temperatures in Suffolk approached 40C.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the fire, which spread to a number of nearby gardens and allotments.

No arrests have been made in connection with either of these two incidents.

The incident was the third suspected arson in three days - Credit: Larren Fortescue

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service declared its first major incident in several years on Tuesday after it was called out to dozens of blazes throughout the day.

The major incident was stood down on Wednesday evening – but people were still urged to be fire aware as conditions were still expected to be dry.

Anyone with information related to the London Road incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 46178/22.