Police arrest two men following blue badge thefts from cars

Two men have appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court charged with theft from motor vehicles. - Credit: ARCHANT

Two men have been arrested and charged following a series of vehicle break-ins in Ipswich where blue badges were stolen.

Police received four reports on Saturday, May 21, in the town of vehicle windows being smashed and items taken.

The incidents are being linked said a spokesman.

Between 6.40pm and 10.50pm in Newton Street, police received a report a car passenger window was smashed and a blue disabled badge stolen.

Police received two reports of similar activity in Oxford Road on Saturday, where one blue badge was taken.

In one report, a window was smashed as offenders attempted to steal a blue badge from within, some time between 8.45pm and 10.50pm.

A police spokesman said a stone was thrown by one of the offenders at another vehicle before they were disturbed.

A fourth incident where three men were seen walking up to a vehicle in Finchley Road took place between 9.20pm and 9.30pm.

The spokesman said one man smashed a window by throwing an object at it before another reached inside and took the badge from within.

Jamie McCleary, 34, of Kelly Road in Ipswich, and Dean Knock, 41, of Grove Lane Ipswich, were arrested and have appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on May 23 charged with theft from motor vehicles.

McCleary will next appear before the magistrates’ court in June, while Knock will attend a hearing in July.



