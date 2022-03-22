Two e-bikes and power tools stolen after Ipswich garage break-in

The theft happened in the Sidegate Lane area of Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Two electric bikes, a caravan awning, and a range of power tools have been stolen after a private garage was broken into in Ipswich.

The break-in happened in the Sidegate Lane area of the town sometime between March 13 and March 15.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the red and grey e-bikes, several Makita tools, a chainsaw and a caravan awning were stolen.

Officers are now appealing for information.

Anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/15814/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

