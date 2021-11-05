Man charged with Ipswich burglary appears in court

Kearon Braybrook has appeared in court charged with burglary and fraud - Credit: Archant

A man accused of burgling an Ipswich home and then selling stolen items has been remanded in custody.

Kearon Braybrook, 35, of Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to face two charges.

Braybrook is charged with one count of burglary and a further offence of fraud by false representation both on Tuesday.

It is alleged Braybrook burgled a property in Brimstone Road, Ipswich, and then sold alleged stolen jewellery for £192.

He was arrested by police on Wednesday and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning before being charged.

Braybrook, who spoke only at the short hearing to confirm his identity, did not enter any pleas to the charges.

The case was sent to the crown court and Braybrook was remanded in custody by magistrates.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 3.



