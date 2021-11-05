News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man charged with Ipswich burglary appears in court

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM November 5, 2021
Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Kearon Braybrook has appeared in court charged with burglary and fraud - Credit: Archant

A man accused of burgling an Ipswich home and then selling stolen items has been remanded in custody. 

Kearon Braybrook, 35, of Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to face two charges. 

Braybrook is charged with one count of burglary and a further offence of fraud by false representation both on Tuesday.  

It is alleged Braybrook burgled a property in Brimstone Road, Ipswich, and then sold alleged stolen jewellery for £192. 

He was arrested by police on Wednesday and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning before being charged. 

Braybrook, who spoke only at the short hearing to confirm his identity, did not enter any pleas to the charges.

The case was sent to the crown court and Braybrook was remanded in custody by magistrates. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum
  2. 2 Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper swapped catching balls to criminals
  3. 3 Former Ipswich binman and drug supplier handed suspended sentence
  1. 4 9 flats could be built over an Ipswich car park
  2. 5 Three vehicle crash blocks road near Port of Felixstowe
  3. 6 Traffic problems as restoration of historic Ipswich house starts
  4. 7 What does a Freeport mean for Ipswich?
  5. 8 Fire crews tackle Ipswich flat fire
  6. 9 Bed-blocking causing delays in ambulance handovers at Ipswich Hospital
  7. 10 17 of Suffolk's cosiest pubs to visit this autumn and winter

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 3. 


Suffolk Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chloe Ward believes she was a victim of injection spiking in Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Young woman spiked with needle during night out in Ipswich

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
The Revolution bar and nightclub in Ipswich Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Suffolk Constabulary

Three victims stabbed with needles and drinks spiked at nightclubs

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Ayesha Cotton is engaged to Lee Kingham, who reported being spiked in Ipswich

Fiancée of alleged spiking victim brands incident 'disgusting'

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
A popular London fried chicken takeaway is expanding to Suffolk this month

Food and Drink

London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon