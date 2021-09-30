Man accused of possessing axe and catapult in Christchurch Park

Published: 7:30 AM September 30, 2021

A man accused of possessing an axe, a hunting catapult and a metal dog leash in a popular Ipswich park has been remanded in custody.

Jason Howells, 46, of Springhurst Close, Ipswich, is alleged to have been in possession of the weapons around 4.30pm in Christchurch Park on Monday, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

Howells is charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, one offence of possessing a bladed article and a further count of using threatening words or behaviour.

The three weapons charges are either way offences which means they can be heard at the magistrates' court or the crown court while the other charge - using threatening words or behaviour - is summary only and is therefore normally heard by magistrates.

Howells, who was due to appear remotely on video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, failed to attend his hearing but was remanded in custody by magistrates.

The hearing was adjourned and Howells, who was represented at the hearing by solicitor John Hughes, will next appear before magistrates on October 7.







