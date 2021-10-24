Trial set for man who robbed mum of her handbag

Published: 7:30 AM October 24, 2021

Kim Barnett is accused of robbing his mother of her handbag. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 32-year-old Ipswich man accused of robbing his mother of her handbag will take place in January next year.

Kim Barnett, of Pineview Road, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( October 22) to the robbery which allegedly took place on April 17 this year.

Barnett’s trial, which is expected to last one day, will take place during a two week warned list commencing January 10 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on November 30.

Barnett is on conditional bail.