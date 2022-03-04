Ipswich man accused of sex offences is acquitted after charges dropped

An Ipswich man on trial over alleged sex offences has been acquitted after charges were dropped and a judge directed the jury to find him not guilty.

Mark Herring, 24, of Hogarth Road, Ipswich, denied the attempted rape of a girl under the age of 13, rape of a girl under 13, a further charge of rape and sexual assault on a female between 2011 and 2013.

His trial at Ipswich Crown Court began on Monday but during the trial, defence barrister Catherine Bradshaw made a submission of no case to answer.

On Thursday, prosecutor Stephen Earnshaw offered no evidence on one of the rape charges, and the sexual assault charge.

Judge Martyn Levett then directed the jury to find Herring not guilty on each of the two remaining charges due to lack of sufficient evidence.

The jury foreman then gave not guilty verdicts for all four charges, and Judge Levett said Mr Herring could leave the dock.

The judge then thanked jurors for their care, patience and attention to the case.