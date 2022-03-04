News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man accused of sex offences is acquitted after charges dropped

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM March 4, 2022
Michael Souster received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charges against Mark Herring were dropped at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man on trial over alleged sex offences has been acquitted after charges were dropped and a judge directed the jury to find him not guilty. 

Mark Herring, 24, of Hogarth Road, Ipswich, denied the attempted rape of a girl under the age of 13, rape of a girl under 13, a further charge of rape and sexual assault on a female between 2011 and 2013. 

His trial at Ipswich Crown Court began on Monday but during the trial, defence barrister Catherine Bradshaw made a submission of no case to answer. 

On Thursday, prosecutor Stephen Earnshaw offered no evidence on one of the rape charges, and the sexual assault charge. 

Judge Martyn Levett then directed the jury to find Herring not guilty on each of the two remaining charges due to lack of sufficient evidence. 

The jury foreman then gave not guilty verdicts for all four charges, and Judge Levett said Mr Herring could leave the dock. 

The judge then thanked jurors for their care, patience and attention to the case. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 5/11/2020 of a Sainsbury's supermarket at Colton. The boss of Sainsbury's has writt

Retail

Sainsbury's to close three cafés at Suffolk stores

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Popular pub near Ipswich under new ownership 

Pubs

'We're absolutely delighted': New owners take charge at The Fountain pub

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The A12 between Ipswich and Colchester was blocked 

A12 | Updated

A12 between Ipswich and Colchester blocked after cars hit sinkhole

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Oliver Milton appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Ipswich man jailed for 18 weeks and banned from road for five years

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon