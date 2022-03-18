Man given suspended sentence for assault on ex-partner

An Ipswich man squeezed his former partner’s throat until she lost consciousness after pushing his way into her house in the early hours of the morning, a court has heard.

Alix Mullin woke the woman up by banging on her front door and ringing the doorbell at around 2.30am on July 9 last year and when she opened the door he had pushed his way in and tried to get her mobile phone, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

When she ran upstairs he had chased her into her bedroom and pushed her on a bed.

Mullin, who was carrying a beer bottle, asked the woman for her phone and had threatened to “bottle” her.

During the incident, the bottle had struck the top of her head and he had also grabbed her by the hair and pulled her from one side of the bed to the other.

Mullin, who had been in a relationship with the woman for four years before it ended in June last year, had also put his arm around her neck and squeezed so tightly that she lost consciousness for a short time.

The incident came to an end when she managed to run out of the house and call the police.

Mullin of Geneva Road, Ipswich, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was given a 15 month prison sentence suspended for two years.

He was also given a ten day rehabilitation requirement and an alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement.

Simon Gladwell for Mullin said his client had acted completely out of character.