Ipswich man faces jail after dealing cocaine in the town

Ipswich man Mica Lopes will be sentenced in July - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man is facing jail after he admitted dealing cocaine in the town over an 11-month period.

Mica Lopes, 22, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday via prison video link to face two charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing.

Lopes, of Whitland Close, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Ipswich between June 20, 2021, and May 25, 2022, and possessing criminal property (cash).

Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned the sentence to allow Lopes' barrister Jude Durr to upload a basis of plea.

Lopes will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, July 15, and the hearing is expected to last around 20 minutes.

The maximum penalty for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs is a life sentence, although most defendants are unlikely to receive that term.