News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man faces jail after dealing cocaine in the town

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 11:30 AM June 22, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court, where Jason Mohammed and Quin Byrne's sentencing hearing was adjourned

Ipswich man Mica Lopes will be sentenced in July - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man is facing jail after he admitted dealing cocaine in the town over an 11-month period. 

Mica Lopes, 22, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday via prison video link to face two charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Lopes, of Whitland Close, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Ipswich between June 20, 2021, and May 25, 2022, and possessing criminal property (cash). 

Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned the sentence to allow Lopes' barrister Jude Durr to upload a basis of plea. 

Lopes will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, July 15, and the hearing is expected to last around 20 minutes. 

The maximum penalty for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs is a life sentence, although most defendants are unlikely to receive that term. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A total of 23 appliances were sent to the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Sandy Lane, Martlesham

Suffolk Live News

23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace was arrested outside a Suffolk nightclub

Suffolk Live News

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in east Suffolk

Port of Felixstowe

World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
This picture was captured from Bungay in north Suffolk

Suffolk Weather | Gallery

Stunning pictures of lightning in Suffolk after heatwave

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon