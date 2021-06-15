News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man admits downloading indecent images of children

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:30 AM June 15, 2021   
Janos Vass was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: Archant

Christopher Welham of St George's Street, Ipswich, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and one offence of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

An Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children will be sentenced next month after the probation service has prepared a pre-sentence report on him.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (June14) was Christopher Welham of St George’s Street, Ipswich, who admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and one offence of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Welham was due to have been sentenced on Monday but Judge David Pugh agreed to adjourn the case until July 14 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him.

Judge Pugh told Welham the report would look at what work could be carried out to prevent him reoffending.

However, he warned Welham that the fact that he was adjourning the case for a pre-sentence report shouldn’t be taken as any indication of the sentence he would receive.

Welham is on unconditional bail.

