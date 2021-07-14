Man pleads guilty to involvement in Ipswich 'brawl'

Published: 7:00 PM July 14, 2021

Vasile Stefan admitted involvement in the Norwich Road "brawl" at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted his part in a large disturbance in Ipswich and will be sentenced next month.

Vasile Stefan, 55, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via prison video link on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to charges of violent disorder and possessing a knife.

Stefan, who was aided by a Romanian interpreter during the short plea and trial preparation hearing, has no previous convictions, the court heard.

Police were called to an area of Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23, 2019, to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

Armed officers were also sent to the scene, between Cumberland Street and Orford Street, where witnesses reported seeing people fighting with weapons.

Two men and two women were reportedly injured in the incident.

Stefan, of Dickens Road, Ipswich, will now be sentenced on August 4.



