Man admits robbing his mum

Jane Hunt

Published: 9:00 AM January 14, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A pre-sentence report will be prepared. - Credit: ARCHANT

A 32-year-old Ipswich man who robbed his mother of her handbag will be sentenced next month. 

Kim Barnett, of Pineview Road, Ipswich, had denied the robbery but changed his plea to guilty on what would have been the first day of his trial.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, January 13.

Recorder Graham Huston adjourned sentencing until next month.

This is to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Barnett by the probation service.

