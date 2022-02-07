Ipswich man changes plea and admits threat to kill

A 35-year-old Ipswich man who threatened to kill his former partner will be sentenced next week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court via prison video link on Monday (February 7) was Adam Vincent of Henniker Road, Ipswich.

He had denied two offences of making a threat to kill and assaulting his former partner and causing her actual bodily harm, but on Monday he changed his plea to the two offences of making a threat to kill to guilty.

He maintained his not guilty plea to the charge of assault causing actual bodily harm but pleaded guilty to a less serious alternative charge of common assault and this plea was accepted by the prosecution.

The offences took place between March 2017 and September last year.

Catherine Bradshaw for Vincent said her client had spent some time in custody and she said she wasn’t asking for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him.

Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned sentence until Monday ( February 14) and remanded Vincent in custody.