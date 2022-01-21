News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man, 25, threatened to kill ex-partner with wrench, court hears

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:30 AM January 21, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court

Recorder Graham Huston said he intended to impose a suspended sentence. - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man who threatened to kill his former partner with a wrench after their relationship ended has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

Tobias Wolfreys-Monk was described by his employer as “ one of the finest young men he’d ever known" during a trial at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday. 

Paul Whight of Colne Priory, Earls Colne told a judge at Ipswich Crown Court that Tobias Wolfreys-Monk was a “diligent and enthusiastic” worker and he didn’t recognise the violent man described in court.

He said Wolfreys-Monk was “one of the finest young men he’d ever known” and said he was willing to provide him with landscaping work and accommodation.

He said the offences committed by Wolfreys-Monk had been “crimes of the heart and not the mind” and he hoped to be able to support him in the future.

 Wolfreys-Monk, 25, of Myrtle Road, Ipswich, admitted making a threat to kill, three offences of assault by beating and two offences of criminal damage.

He was unable to come to court from prison for his sentencing hearing because of Covid-19 but after hearing from Mr Whight, Recorder Graham Huston said he intended to impose a suspended sentence.

He adjourned sentence until January 28 to allow the defendant to attend court and directed he should be released on bail in the meantime.

Hannah Gladwell, prosecuting, said Wolfreys-Monk had been in an on and off relationship with the victim for three years until it ended last August.

In the early hours of October 12 last year, he had turned up at her home and pushed his way into the house after shouting abuse at her.

He threatened to kill her and pushed her against a wall with his arm across her neck before going upstairs and pushing her new partner in the chest.

The police were called and as he left the house Wolfreys-Monk had scratched the victim’s car with a key causing £400 damage.

On November 2 Wolfreys-Monk’s former partner arrived home to find him waiting at the end of her driveway holding a wrench.

He pushed her over and dragged her 10m along the ground before holding the wrench above his head and telling her: “I’m going to kill you with this wrench.”

He had then entered her house and had an argument with her partner and left after damaging an iPad.

Caroline Milroy for Wolfreys-Monk said his former partner had “given him the run around” and he hadn’t been able to cope.

