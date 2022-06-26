News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man charged with string of sexual offences

Michael Steward

Published: 6:30 AM June 26, 2022
Richard Chenery appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

An Ipswich man has appeared in court charged with a string of sexual offences, including allegedly engaging a young girl in sexual activity. 

Richard Chenery, 36, of Bramford Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face nine charges. 

Chenery has been charged with three charges of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, two charges of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, and meeting a girl under 16 following grooming.

He has also been charged with two offences of making indecent images of children and a further count of possessing an extreme pornographic image. 

Chenery did not enter any pleas at the short preliminary hearing before magistrates. 

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on July 22 for his plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Magistrates granted Chenery conditional bail ahead of his next court appearance. 

