Ipswich man arrested after death of motorcyclist on A12 released

A motorcyclist died after the crash on the A12 at Marks Tey - Credit: Essex Police

A man from Ipswich who was arrested after a motorcyclist died in a crash on the A12 in north Essex has been released under investigation.

Police were called to the incident on the northbound carriageway at Marks Tey, heading towards Ipswich, at about 4.40am on Saturday.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a silver or grey Volkswagen Golf, with the motorcyclist dying from his injuries at the scene.

Officers later confirmed a 26-year-old man from Ipswich had been subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop at the scene and drink driving.

On Sunday, an Essex Police spokesman confirmed the man had been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The northbound carriageway of the A12 at junction 26 remained closed for almost 11 hours after the crash was first reported while police conducted an investigation, with the road reopening shortly after 3.30pm.

A diversion route was put in place and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Later that day another man died after a five-vehicle crash in nearby Kelvedon at about 9.35pm.

Another man died after a crash in nearby Kelvedon later that day - Credit: Essex Police

Two other people were seriously injured in the incident, with one in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

Speaking after the A12 crash, Inspector Mark Fraser, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Essex Police, said: "My thoughts and condolences are with the family of the rider of the motorbike rider.

"My team are working hard to get them answers about what happened and we are working to establish the circumstances which led up to the collision.

"I need anyone who was driving in the area at around 4.40am, and slightly before, who saw anything to contact us.

"Please check your dash cam to see if you have any footage of what happened or how either vehicle was being driven in the moments leading up to the collision."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 239 of September 3.