Man arrested after Ipswich home destroyed in fire

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:58 AM March 7, 2022
Updated: 9:00 AM March 7, 2022
Crews use an aerial ladder platform to fight the blaze in Nacton Road, Ipswich.

A man has been arrested suspicion of being concerned in the cultivation of cannabis after a house fire in Ipswich - Credit: Martin Whitehead (UK360 Photo)

A man has been arrested after an Ipswich home was destroyed in a fire at the weekend.

Emergency services, including 12 fire engines, were called to the blaze in Nacton Road just after 5pm on Saturday, March 5. 

Later the same evening, officers arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of being concerned in the cultivation of cannabis. 

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which also damaged a number of neighbouring properties.

A number of people were treated at the scene but nobody was taken to hospital. 

The fire on Nacton Road has gutted the roof of a home.

The fire on Nacton Road has gutted the roof of a home. - Credit: Archant

There was also a number of animals rescued from the properties and taken to a place of safety. 

A police scene remains at the property whilst the investigation into the circumstances of the fire continues.

There remains a large emergency vehicle presence at the scene of the blaze in Nacton Road.

A large police presence was seen outside the property on Sunday morning - Credit: Archant

Residents of Nacton Road described Saturday night's events as "chaotic."

Anyone who witnessed the fire or who has any information is being asked to contact the South CID in Ipswich, quoting the reference 13474/22.

