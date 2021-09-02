Ipswich man arrested after four die in crash on M25

Breaking

Published: 12:44 PM September 2, 2021

A 64-year-old man from Ipswich has been arrested after four people have died following a crash on the M25 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 64-year-old lorry driver from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after four people died in a crash on the M25.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash involving a minibus and a lorry near Waltham Abbey just after 6.15pm on Monday, August 23.

Three people people were pronounced dead at the scene and now a fourth person has since died of her injuries.

The lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Essex Police are provisionally releasing the identities of the victims, who were all passengers in a minibus at the time of the collision, awaiting formal confirmation from HM Coroner.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services and members of the public who attempted first aid, 31-year-old Abigaile Muamba from Edmonton Green; 60-year-old Dexter Augustus from Waltham Forest and 59-year-old Jennifer Smith from Stratford were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Lisa Gardiner, 44, from Walthamstow, has now sadly died of her injuries.

The 64-year-old from Ipswich has been released under investigation.

The minibus driver was also arrested that evening but has since been de-arrested.

Speaking at the time of the incident inspector Mark Fraser, who leads the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this awful incident.

“My officers are working tirelessly to try and piece up what led to the collision.

“If you saw the three vehicles prior to the collision – a Mondeo, a minibus and a lorry – or have any dash cam of their movements, please contact us.

“Three people have lost their lives and we need to get to the bottom of what happened.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash cam footage, or has information on it should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call the police on 101 and cite incident 972 of Monday August 23.











