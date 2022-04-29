Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich residential street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage in Ipswich last night - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage to a property after police where called to a residential Ipswich road last night.

Police received a call from a distressed member of the public in relation to an incident in Chesterton Close, on the Chantry estate, at about 9.30pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers detained a man for public order offences after receiving calls from the members of the public last night.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment to an injury on his hand.

"He was later arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage to a property.

"He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre where he remains."

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.