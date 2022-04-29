News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich residential street

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:19 AM April 29, 2022
Updated: 9:22 AM April 29, 2022
A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage in Ipswich last night

A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage in Ipswich last night - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage to a property after police where called to a residential Ipswich road last night. 

Police received a call from a distressed member of the public in relation to an incident in Chesterton Close, on the Chantry estate, at about 9.30pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers detained a man for public order offences after receiving calls from the members of the public last night. 

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment to an injury on his hand.

"He was later arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage to a property.

"He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre where he remains."

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed westbound at junction 58

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens near Orwell Bridge after car crashes into deer

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
An Ipswich man has been jailed after being found guilty of domestic abuse

Suffolk Live News

'It nearly got me killed' - Ipswich man jailed for beating his ex-partner

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The walkway looking toward Turret Lane from Silent Street in Ipswich.

Planning and Development

'I don't know what else to do' - application submitted to close Ipswich...

Abygail Fossett

person
A new Netflix film featuring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot is to be filmed at a Suffolk stately home

Suffolk Live News

New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon