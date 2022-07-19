News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of assault and sexual assault in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:55 AM July 19, 2022
A man was arrested on suspicion of assault and sexual assault in Ipswich

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault and sexual assault in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and sexual assault after a number of police cars were spotted in a residential Ipswich road.

Four police cars were spotted in Discovery Avenue, off Bath Street, at about 11.35am on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Later that day a 24-year-old man from Colchester, Essex was arrested in Discovery Avenue, Ipswich on suspicion of assault and sexual assault."

The man was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

He has since been released on bail, police confirmed.

However, he currently remains in custody as he has been recalled to the prison system.


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Fire crews are tackling a 10 acre field fire near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Firefighters tackling 10-acre field fire in village near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The home in Witnesham is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson

Gallery

See inside three-bedroom house in need of a revamp for sale near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man has been left with a fractured jaw and cheek after an assault in Hadleigh

Suffolk Live News

Man in 60s left with fractured jaw after racially aggravated assault

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Donkey the horse was painted with the words "do not feed me" by owner Johanna

Suffolk Live News

'Do not feed me' - Owner's message to protect horse from over-eating

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon