Man arrested on suspicion of assault and sexual assault in Ipswich

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and sexual assault after a number of police cars were spotted in a residential Ipswich road.

Four police cars were spotted in Discovery Avenue, off Bath Street, at about 11.35am on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Later that day a 24-year-old man from Colchester, Essex was arrested in Discovery Avenue, Ipswich on suspicion of assault and sexual assault."

The man was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

He has since been released on bail, police confirmed.

However, he currently remains in custody as he has been recalled to the prison system.



