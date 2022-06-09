Man assaulted ex-partner in her own home

An Ipswich man has been handed a jail sentence of more than 10 months after he grabbed his ex-partner and pushed her to the floor.

Yusif Malcolm, 35, pleaded guilty to occasioning actual bodily harm at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday - the day his trial was due to begin.

As well as the ABH charge, Malcolm was facing two further counts of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and theft.

But the guilty plea for ABH was accepted by prosecutors, and the other two charges were left on file.

The court heard that Malcolm, of no fixed address in Ipswich, grabbed his ex-partner at her home and a tussle ensued, with the woman ending up on the floor.

The victim suffered bruising to one arm in the assault, the court heard.

Malcolm, who has 22 previous convictions for 35 offences, also previously pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for a class A drugs test before magistrates.

Judge Amjad Nawaz sentenced Malcolm to 46 weeks' imprisonment for the assault, with a further seven days for the drug sample charge to be served concurrently.

However, due to time served in custody, it is likely Malcolm will be released immediately to serve the rest of his sentence on licence.

A five-year restraining order was also imposed by the judge, banning Malcolm from contacting his ex-partner.