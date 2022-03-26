Drunk man assaulted two police officers, court hears
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A drunk Ipswich man who assaulted two police officers who pulled him off the bonnet of a reversing police car for his own safety has been given a conditional discharge.
Andrew Tomkins was a passenger in a car driven by a man suspected by police of drink driving, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
The officers tried to remove the car keys and had asked Tomkins to get out of the car for a drugs test which turned out to be negative.
At one stage Tomkins had walked over the bonnet of a police car while it was reversing and he had made contact with a woman police officer and a male officer as they tried to pull him off the car for his own safety, said Sheilagh Davies prosecuting.
Neither of the officers suffered any injury as a result of the incident.
Tomkins, 48, of Burrell Road, Ipswich, admitted two offences of assaulting an emergency worker by beating on September 19 last year.
He was given a conditional discharge for 18 months for both offences.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Suffolk
- 2 Kieron Dyer: Why I quit Ipswich Town U23s job
- 3 Driving ban for man who led police on 55 mile chase at 120mph
- 4 Man taken to hospital after crash near Ipswich town centre
- 5 Suspended sentence for teen who sexually assaulted 16-year-old girl
- 6 New national champion uncovered talent in PE lesson
- 7 Boy, 16, seriously hurt by knifeman in ski mask in Ipswich
- 8 Ipswich solicitor welcomes historic change to divorce law
- 9 Ipswich council set to pay energy bill rebate
- 10 Barclays branch in Felixstowe to close this summer
Peter Spary for Tomkins said his client had a fish hook in his foot and had struggled to get out of the car when asked to do so by the police officers.
He said the assaults on the officers were minor.
He said the case could have been heard in the magistrates’ court but Tomkins had elected crown court trial.