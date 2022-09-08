Man in his 70s punched in face in unprovoked attack in Ipswich

A man in his 70s was attacked in Dryden Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 70s was punched in the face during an unprovoked attack in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Dryden Road between 11.20pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, September 4.

According to Suffolk police, an unknown man approached the victim and after a short verbal exchange, punched the victim in the face before walking off on foot.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, aged in his 20s, with brown shoulder length untidy hair and facial stubble.

He was wearing jeans and a hooded top.

Anyone who has any information relating to the incident or has any footage which could help the inquiry is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/57788/22.