News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man in his 70s punched in face in unprovoked attack in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:33 PM September 8, 2022
A man in his 70s was attacked in Dryden Road in Ipswich

A man in his 70s was attacked in Dryden Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 70s was punched in the face during an unprovoked attack in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Dryden Road between 11.20pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, September 4.

According to Suffolk police, an unknown man approached the victim and after a short verbal exchange, punched the victim in the face before walking off on foot.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, aged in his 20s, with brown shoulder length untidy hair and facial stubble.

He was wearing jeans and a hooded top.

Anyone who has any information relating to the incident or has any footage which could help the inquiry is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/57788/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Cricketers in Ipswich town centre is currently closed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

The Cricketers reopens after 'issues with the toilets'

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A14 has reopened in both directions

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Europa Way

A14

Plans for new link road from A14 to Bramford Road revealed

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Were you a regular punter in the 1970s? Picture: PAUL NIXON

Pubs

9 Ipswich pubs we wish had never closed

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon