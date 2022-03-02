Man punched victim in Ipswich shop over 'family tensions', court hears

An Ipswich man attacked his victim in a shop over "family tensions", a court heard.

The victim was suspected of being in a relationship with a woman, and the attacker, Mohammed Semko, was a cousin of the woman, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Semko, 20, arrived at the shop, in Austin Street, Ipswich, on December 28, 2020, with another man, Adam Norris, prosecuting, told the court.

Semko began speaking to the victim about the family tensions, and unknown to Semko, the victim dialled 999, the court heard.

Semko then began attacking the victim, punching him to the head and face in the shop, the court heard.

The victim also described kicks to his legs, Mr Norris said.

The man then ran out of the shop and was subject to further punches to the head and face.

During the attack, the victim saw something in the hand of Semko, and at the time he was concerned it was a blade, Mr Norris said.

But there was no evidence to suggest there was a knife, and a lighter was later found by police.

People outside the shop intervened in the attack and the police arrived, Mr Norris said.

Officers were directed to an address nearby and Semko was later identified on CCTV by police due to him wearing a fur hooded coat.

Semko gave a "no comment" interview and was subsequently charged in September 2021.

He pleaded to causing actual bodily harm and breaching a suspended sentence before magistrates in November 2021.

Semko, of Wicklow Road, Ipswich, was previously handed the 15-month suspended sentence in July 2019 for violent disorder following the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Landseer Road, Ipswich, in August 2017.

Semko accepted chasing the victim but denied involvement in the stabbing, and gang member Martell Dacus was jailed for at least 12-and-a-half years for the attack.

On Tuesday, Judge Martyn Levett adjourned sentence for two weeks to allow the subject of a restraining order to be explored.

Semko, who was represented by barrister Andrew Thompson at the hearing, was granted bail by Judge Levett and will now be sentenced on March 15 at Ipswich Crown Court.